WATERTOWN — CitiBus will remain in operation for as long as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.
For the safety of its employees and passengers, the bus service is requiring a cooperative effort from everyone.
Bus officials are outlining a few of the steps taken to help mitigate potential spread of the illness that include:
n Cleaning and disinfection of all CitiBus vehicles on a daily basis.
n Promoting spacing of passengers through altered seating arrangements where possible on buses.
n Promoting proper hygiene for passengers and employees.
n Intermittent disinfectant wipe-down of loading rails during the course of the day’s trips.
The city will continue to monitor the situation and make additional changes as necessary.
