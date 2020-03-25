OGDENSBURG — City Manager Sarah Purdy declared a state of emergency in Ogdensburg on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“With this declaration, I am hereby opening an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Ogdensburg Police Department on 800 Park Street,” Ms. Purdy wrote in a press release. “The EOC will be operational from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be managed by Chief of Police Andrew Kennedy. Chief Kennedy will coordinate all emergency measures and safety precautions with assistance from his department and from other City departments.”
Ms. Purdy, along with Chief Kennedy and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and the other members of Ogdensburg’s City Council recommend:
- No unnecessary travel
- No group gatherings
- Avoid contact with other people
- If essential travel is required (i.e. grocery store, medical needs, work) practice social distancing, which means stay six feet apart
- Be vigilant with hygiene – frequent handwashing/sanitizing, no open coughing
“The City is imposing no additional restrictions as a result of this declaration,” Ms. Purdy wrote. “The declaration is intended to ensure our residents that your City government is taking all steps necessary to protect your health and safety. The declaration also will draw attention to the need to support our community’s medical facilities with adequate supplies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.