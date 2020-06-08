POTSDAM — Clarkson University sent a letter over the weekend to faculty, staff and students indicating that students will be on the Potsdam campus from Aug. 13 until Thanksgiving.
“Given all of the current constraints and complexities under rigorous review by the University Restart Task Force and its faculty experts advisory panel, we have developed a base plan to reopen the Potsdam campus for students earlier than usual in August that does not deviate significantly from a ‘normal’ fall semester by ending at Thanksgiving,” the letter states.
Freshmen will arrive on Aug. 13-14 and in-person instruction will begin on Aug. 17 with final exams concluding just before Thanksgiving.
The earlier-than-normal start and finish to the semester avoids flu season on campus and will allow for online classes, experiential learning and short-course professional experiences in a new December-January term.
The letter states that reopening requires New York State approval using guidance from the state, the CDC, local public health representatives and the forthcoming Forward New York Plan parameters for higher education.
Students will likely be required to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus. Testing and tracing systems need to be in place.
Classes may be redesigned to use more team teaching to keep classes small. Cohort-based housing may be used to keep interactions to a minimum.
The dining experience will likely be changed to pre-order and pre-packaged system.
Changes will be made to the public areas of campus.
Every member of the Clarkson community is expected to wear a mask, which will be given to them or can be one they bring themselves.
“We will all be expected to wear a mask according to the directives health and safety experts have created. Coupled with a rigorous hygiene routine and mindful social distancing, facial coverings will do more to protect each other than all of the additional measures we are taking for disinfecting, installations of plexiglass-barriers, air-handling/HVAC changes etc.,” the letter states.
The university will not fund nonessential travel and will encourage all members of the community to self-limit personal travel within the north country region.
All athletic leagues are evaluating the best ways to hold their fall and winter seasons to ensure that student athletes are able to compete in a safe and healthy manner, the university said. Students in winter sports could remain on campus during the December-January term with a brief holiday.
A list of task force members and additional details on this plan can be found at clarkson.edu/future-ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.