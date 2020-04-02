POTSDAM — Clarkson University has called off its spring commencement.
“It is with deep regret that we move to this decision and ask for you to consider alternatives with the administration and student leadership organizations. Your collective preferences will guide our next steps,” President Anthony Collins said in a message to students.
Mr. Collins and student leaders are surveying each group — Clarkson University seniors, graduate students completing degrees, and The Clarkson School — for how to mark these education milestones.
The college plans to have grade transcripts available on time for students to submit to employers, graduate schools and postdoctoral administrators for proof of graduation.
The college is continuing to follow federal, state, and local directives, following social distancing protocol, and complying with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s New York on PAUSE directives. All Clarkson buildings are closed to all visitors and only authorized personnel are allowed on campus until further notice.
Everyone is being asked to adhere to social distancing protocols.
