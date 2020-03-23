POTSDAM — The deadline for accepted students to make a deposit to enter Clarkson University for Fall 2020 has been extended to June 1 to give all students time to make their college choice.
“We recognize the impact that COVID-19 is having on families just as it is on ours. By extending the deposit deadline, we are giving incoming first-year students more time to get to know the spirit of Clarkson in different ways,” said Brian Grant, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs, in a press release from the college.
Clarkson’s deposit deadline is usually May 1.
Many universities across the country, including Clarkson, have canceled its accepted student days, events where prospective students are invited to campus for a day of activities to learn more about the school. Campus tours have also been suspended for the time being. Online virtual tours are online at https://clarkson.university-tour.com/.
