POTSDAM — Clarkson University on Tuesday announced a shift to fully remote instruction due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.
The university reports 15 new cases were confirmed Monday and 18 were confirmed Tuesday. A total of 38 people either living on campus or who are part of the Clarkson community but live off campus, are currently infected, according to the school’s online case dashboard Tuesday night.
All classes will be shifted to virtual platforms by Thursday.
Additionally, any small group gatherings will be virtual, fitness facilities are closed, athletic contests are paused, no visitors are allowed on campus and off-campus activities must be limited to grocery or pharmacy trips and medical appointments.
