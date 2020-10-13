POTSDAM — Clarkson University reports three members of its campus community tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday evening.
After initial contact tracing, more than 40 rapid tests were administered that night and zero new cases were identified.
Campus community members may include any individuals, including faculty, staff and students, who spend time on campus. Clarkson continues to maintain a commitment to privacy when positive cases are logged.
As mandated by the university’s reopening plan and in concert with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, contact tracing continued over the weekend, and the three individuals were relocated for isolation and monitoring, and 20 additional individuals were placed in quarantine Saturday.
By Saturday evening, contact tracing prompted quarantine or precautionary quarantine for a total of 68 individuals, with the university reporting 78 total individuals in isolation, quarantine or precautionary quarantine on Sunday.
Since Aug. 1, St. Lawrence Health System has administered 5,654 tests on campus at Clarkson’s Health Center, yielding six total positives, including the three currently active cases.
Clarkson urges symptomatic campus community members not to attend class or group gatherings, and instead contact Campus Safety 24/7 at 315-268-6666 to be connected to resources for screening or testing. Symptoms to watch include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.
Classes have continued as planned this week, and the university remains in Stage 3 of its four-stage gathering guide written into the Future Ready Plan for reopening this semester. Gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted in Stage 3, which is marked by “sustained low positivity rates” and ongoing compliance with the Clarkson Commitment social contract.
Stage 4 would expand gathering caps to 50 people with observed, continued containment.
Clarkson University’s plans, case dashboard and updates are accessible at clarkson.edu/future-ready.
