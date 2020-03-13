POTSDAM — Clarkson University joins other local colleges with a shift to online instruction beginning March 23.
In a press release issued Thursday night, the university said it continues to monitor information from local, state and federal representatives regarding COVID-19. Based on current information, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Clarkson University community.
Also, with NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceling all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, the Golden Knights men’s and women’s ice hockey seasons are also over and spring sports suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.