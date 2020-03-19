OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with new protocols and precautions.
“We are not only here to treat potential COVID-19 patients,” Rich Duvall, CEO and President of CHMC said in a press release from the hospital. “We are here for anyone in the community that needs healthcare. That’s our mission, and we intend to keep meeting it.”
Prevention & Containment
A team of professionals, under the direction of CHMC Chief of Medicine Dr. Michael Seidman, is working to meet the evolving needs of the pandemic. CHMC is screening all calls for those looking for appointments that may be displaying symptoms of COVID-19. CHMC also has protocols in place to ensure that patients presenting with potential COVID-19 symptoms have limited exposure to other patients seeking treatment.
Nursing Advice Hotline Beginning March 23
For those seeking local, immediate information on COVID-19, when to seek treatment for respiratory illness, and how to find treatment, can contact the Nursing Advice Hotline 315-713-6655 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to speak to a CHMC representative for further information and assistance. This service will begin on March 23.
Not everyone will be tested for COVID-19. Due to limited supplies, those receiving tests must meet the criteria for high risk as prescribed by the New York State Department of Health. CHMC appreciates your cooperation in assisting those in the most urgent need.
Screening
In an additional effort to contain possible infections, all staff, patients, and visitors will receive screening upon entering any CHMC facility.
Updated Visitor Policy
All visitation is suspended except when medically necessary, or for family members or legal representatives of patients in end-of-life situations.
Patients with providers in the Medical Office Building must be unaccompanied unless assistance is needed.
Surgical patients in need of assistance may also have one companion at the time of their procedure.
Delivering patients may also have one support companion during their time with CHMC.
