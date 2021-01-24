OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center received a Rheonix Encompass MDx workstation — to test for COVID-19 — from St. Lawrence County.
This workstation allows for a fully automated test that enables detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, directly from nasopharyngeal swabs, throat swabs, anterior nasal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasal washes, nasal aspirates, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and saliva.
“This machine allows for same-day results,” said Sheila Perrigo, CHMC laboratory services manager. “With quicker results, medical staff can make faster decisions about care for our patients.”
The quick turn-around for results with the Rheonix workstation provides a faster answer for a care and treatment plan and isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 positive patients.
“The impact of this type of testing isn’t just on the patients, but the community at large,” said Richard Duvall, CHMC CEO and president. “Healthcare providers can react to potential infectious situations more rapidly and coordinate with the Department of Health to stall the spread of the coronavirus in our area. Using technologies like the Rheonix workstation can help us turn the tide of the pandemic.”
The use of this workstation means that fewer samples will be sent away to laboratories for testing, with more processed right at CHMC.
If a community member is looking for more information on testing or to speak to a medical professional about COVID-19, the CHMC Nursing Advice Hotline is open seven days a week, 7 am to 3 pm, to answer your COVID-19 related questions.
