OGDENSBURG — With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg has suspended all visitation at its facilities effective Wednesday.
In a press release issued this week, hospital officials said visitation is suspended “except when medically necessary or for family members or legal representatives of patients in end-of-life situations.” Maternity patients are permitted one support person.
Visitors meeting these exceptions will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon entry, according to the release.
