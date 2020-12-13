OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center now owns two ultra-cold freezers with the ability to store more than 50,000 doses of the Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center ultra-cold freezers available to store COVID-19 vaccines
