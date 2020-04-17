OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has opened two respiratory clinics for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to receive an evaluation and testing in a safe, isolated environment.
The clinics are open in Canton and Ogdensburg.
“These clinics allow us to see potential COVID-19 patients while limiting their exposure to others.” David Ferris, CHMC Chief Nursing Officer, said in a press release. “Both clinics offer scheduled appointments, social distancing waiting areas, and providers in personal protective equipment. We are keeping the community and our staff as safe as we can.”
The respiratory clinics are open seven days a week from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
To make an appointment at either the Ogdensburg or Canton CHMC Respiratory Clinic, call the CHMC Nursing Advice Hotline at 315-713-6655 for screening and further instructions.
Patients and caregivers are urged to call before going to the clinics.
