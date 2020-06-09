OGDENSBURG — There’s no telling how long the coronavirus will be around, but officials with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center said it’s better to be safe than sorry by continuing to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“I think the most common question that we receive is about social distancing practices and how long should people social distance. At this time, I think it’s important to continue to social distance,” registered nurse and clinical coordinator Miranda Simpson said during a coronavirus roundtable discussion.
“Wearing the face mask is really important. Anyone over the age of 2 should be able to wear a face mask as long as that person can remove the face mask if they had any reason to do so. People should still be face masking, washing their hands and practicing social distancing as long as they can,” she said.
Dr. Michael Seidman, medical director, said face masks are important if anyone will be near others, but not necessarily so important if the person is outside with no one else around.
“Wearing a mask properly is most important in areas where the likelihood of transmission is high, which are closed areas, things like elevators and certainly rooms without a lot of circulation. Those are the places where the face mask will probably have the most benefit,” Dr. Seidman said.
“One reason to have the face mask on is so you don’t have to think twice when you go into an area where you really need it. There are places where it’s much more important than others,” he said.
If, however, a person is outdoors, with no individuals around and practicing proper social distancing, “wearing a face mask doesn’t really do that much for you,” he said.
Some people may be more susceptible to the coronavirus, Ms. Simpson said.
“I think more of your risk factor is coming from if you have asthma or diabetes or are compromised because you’re a cancer patient or a renal patient,” she said.
“I think anyone who damages their airways makes their airways more susceptible,” Dr. Seidman said.
He noted that drug users are also more susceptible because it may make individuals less likely to use social distancing or the proper protection.
Ms. Simpson and Kenneth Gardner, chief of Emergency Services, said those who have COVID go through difficult times.
“I think one of the toughest things the patients have gone through if you have COVID or not have COVID is lack of being able to have your family in the hospital with you when you’re sick. That is really stressful for the patient. It’s hard on the staff to know that they can’t have that support,” Ms. Simpson said, noting they do offer Facetime and Zoom meetings for patients.
Mr. Gardner said patients must deal with self-isolation.
“Stay there. You are not to go out. You are to isolate yourself. If you have family in the house, you have to have your own separate bathroom, your own separate living area. You are completely isolated for 14 days,” he said.
Dr. Seidman said that, while numbers may be better in the north country than other areas, there’s always a risk of the number of cases rising again if people don’t continue to take proper precautions. Among them is travel to areas where there was still a high rate of the disease.
“There are places in this country that still have hundreds of new cases every day, where they haven’t reached their peak and in some of these areas they’ll have the distancing as a regulation. In fact, some of these areas may already be opening up despite the fact that the disease is still growing in these areas,” he said. “Travel to areas where there’s a lot of disease is probably not a good idea for yourself and for those around you.”
