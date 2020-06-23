CLAYTON — In an effort to ensure the safety of village residents and area visitors, the village’s July 3 fireworks display has been canceled due to growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made early Tuesday afternoon by village administration and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
In a post made on the Clayton chamber’s Facebook page, administration said the decision was not “taken lightly.”
“We are just as disappointed as you may be,” the post stated. “We still encourage you to visit Clayton. Our accommodations, shops, restaurants are now open. It is anticipated that attractions will be opening in Phase 4 tentatively set for June 26.”
