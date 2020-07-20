WATERTOWN — Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Clayton last week, three more people were confirmed to have the virus after 427 people were tested Friday.
On Monday, Jefferson County officials also confirmed a total of five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 39 since last Monday and 150 overall, according to the county’s daily coronavirus report.
Working with the county, the state Department of Health conducted the 427 tests Friday after some COVID-19 cases were traced back to a gathering of boaters on Picton Island during the Fourth of July weekend.
It appears that at least two of those cases are likely related to the July Fourth spread that surfaced last week, according to Monday’s daily report.
Jefferson County and public health services officials had expected an uptick in new cases from testing completed in Clayton on Friday. They hoped that Friday’s testing would prevent further spread of the virus.
“It cannot be stressed enough the results of the (Picton Island) event are a cause and effect issue,” Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said in an email late Monday afternoon.
Mr. Gray implored people to be diligent in wearing masks, obeying social distancing and not gathering in large groups.
But the county public health services will continue to investigate the precise origin of the three cases from Friday’s testing, he said.
“It does not necessarily mean they were from the event relating to the surge in positive cases,” he said.
While the county disclosed Picton Island as an origin, the location of those who tested positive are not being released for privacy purposes, Mr. Gray said.
“This does not imply the location of the people testing positive are located in Clayton. Many people come from all over to enjoy the St. Lawrence River,” he said. “The event and the location of the people with positive test results are not to be conflated.”
County officials reported encouraging news Monday as just five new cases were confirmed in the county’s first report of the week, which covers three days monitoring of the virus since Friday’s report.
“The difference of the two daily totals means that on average, less than two people per day were found to be positive,” according to the report.
With the additional testing since Friday, the county has reached a new benchmark of 10,183 tested to date.
The county was also pleased to report that seven new cases have recovered over the past few days, bringing that total to 114. Mandatory isolations have decreased by two cases for a current total of 35 and there remains one hospitalization to report.
The precautionary quarantines have dropped by 37 cases, while mandatory quarantines increased by 14 cases, according to the report.
Area residents became concerned about an outbreak after people circulated around bars and restaurants. There were other boat gatherings along the river that weekend.
Two Clayton restaurants — DiPrinzio’s Kitchen and the Wood Boat Brewery — each had an employee test positive for the virus and temporarily closed while other workers were tested and their buildings underwent a deep cleaning.
