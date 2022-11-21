Cleanup of city streets has so far cost $70K

WATERTOWN — The snowstorm of ’22 has cost the city’s Department of Public Works a lot of money, DPW Superintendent Patrick Keenan said.
Mr. Keenan said in total the storm cleanup has cost about $70,000 between labor and equipment rental.
Equipment rental is the internal cost for billing the equipment, he said.
“In the big scheme of things, the taxpayer has already paid for the equipment, we just assess a rate to it,” he said.
Public works employees have worked about 860 combined hours, costing about $33,000 in labor. People have been working 24 hours a day since Friday at midnight.
The initial response saw about 18 to 20 people working at one time.
Included in those 18 to 20 are six plows with two people in each plow, one person to drive the plow and another to operate the blade, a couple salt spreaders, and pickup trucks for smaller dead-end streets.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, Mr. Keenan said the city DPW still had five people out working in snow removal operations in conjunction with crews from the state Department of Transportation.
Mr. Keenan said it could take some time to get the side streets clear.
“There is little chance that we’re going to have enough resources to get every single side street bare before Mother Nature cooperates,” he said. “I think you’re going to see some warmer temperatures as the week goes on followed by some potential rainfall.”
This rain will add another dimension to storm cleanup.
Mr. Keenan said as the temperature warms up, the slush on streets begins to pile up. DPW crews will be out scraping slush to the side of the road.
“We always strive to avoid what happened this weekend with respect to … the snow getting packed down onto the surface,” he said.
He added that each plow can take up to eight hours to get through their route, and with snowfall rates getting to be 2 to 3 inches an hour, a lot of snow can build up on the street.
In his 37 years working with the DPW, Mr. Keenan said he has never seen a storm to this extent.
“We’ve had similar wet snowfall, lesser quantities that have kind of created similar conditions on the side streets, (but) nothing quite like this,” he said.
Mr. Keenan said the moisture content along with the heavy, wet snow made cleanup more difficult.
Cars getting stuck on roads also became an issue.
“Imagine you’re driving down the street with a plow with a wing on it, and you come up to a car that’s stuck in the road,” he said. “You can’t get by it, so we were picking up and driving around. It delays the whole process.”
The state DOT had four plow trucks covering LeRay, Mill, East and West Main, State, Factory, Washington and Arsenal streets. They also did a portion of North Massey and Massey Street up to Clinton Street, Mr. Keenan said.
“Fortunately, we got that lined up ahead of the storm, that helped out quite a bit,” he said.
A disaster declaration could see up to 75% of the expenditures from the storm covered by the federal government.
“To the overwhelming majority of residents, thank you for your patience and your understanding, the city crews have been doing a great job,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The mayor said he received a number of complaints from residents about the time it took to plow city streets, but the majority of residents “got it” and the severity of the storm.
“Residents were great,” he said. “People helped each other out, people pushed cars out.”
