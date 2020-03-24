DANNEMORA — One inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at Clinton Correctional Facility, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
There are now three confirmed cases of the disease across the entire correctional system.
“With each confirmed case, DOCCS worked with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals in order to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus,” the statement said.
According to the statement, an incarcerated individual is tested following a medical examination if they are exhibiting symptoms.
As DOCCS awaits the results, the inmate is isolated, and, if the test comes back positive, the inmate is kept in isolation for at least another 14 days, the statement said.
At least one correction officer at Clinton Correctional Facility has been sent home to quarantine after having direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case at the prison, NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said.
Welcome, again, to the dark ages, where a prison sentence is often a death sentence. The chances of isolating the virus to that prisoner in that antiquated piece of crud prison is zero. I will wager there will be 200 cases by the end of next week.
