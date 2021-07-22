CARTHAGE — The Jefferson County Public Health Service issued an exposure notice Friday, stating a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases were identified at a recent class reunion.
According to the health service, attendees of the Carthage High School class reunion and its associated activities, which occurred Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through the end of the month.
The cluster of cases identified from the events came in Jefferson County residents and residents who attended from different counties in the state.
The state Department of Health, all impacted local health departments and other state health departments are working together to contact trace and isolate the cases.
If symptoms develop, the attendees are urged to get tested, stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance.
The symptoms are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
