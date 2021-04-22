COLTON — Pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District switched to all-remote learning Thursday after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in the elementary school.
“We have been informed by St. Lawrence County Public Health that we have a confirmed positive COVID-19 case among our elementary school population,” school officials said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.
Students were advised to connect with their first period class by 7:50 a.m. Thursday.
They said the county Public Health Department was reviewing the case “and we will continue to support their contact tracing efforts. It is likely that Public Health will place several students and staff in quarantine. Our school nurse will be in contact with every parent and student today who will need to quarantine after consulting with Public Health.”
School officials said that after the contact tracing was completed and they were able to review staff availability, they would make a determination about in-person instruction today.
“We understand that this type of situation can cause panic and stress so while there are no additional details that we can share due to HIPPA regulations, please be assured that St. Lawrence County’s contact tracing is very thorough and all affected individuals will be directly notified by Public Health,” the post states. “We appreciate your understanding and while we would hope that this will be the only time we have to go through this process, it is likely that we will be facing this more than once throughout the school year. To that end, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns so we can continue to refine our protocols.”
As of Wednesday, the district reported 32 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 26 on- and off-site students and six on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Other districts reported positive COVID-19 cases after students and staff returned from spring break.
In Massena, Superintendent Patrick Brady said they saw an increase in the number of positive student COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the high school and junior high.
“Thankfully, with most of our staff vaccinated it did not lead to any significant quarantines which would create issues with keeping schools open. These cases show we are not out of the pandemic and need to remain very careful with safety protocols,” he said in a Board of Education update.
As of Wednesday, the district reported 145 cases — 114 on- and off-site students and 31 on- and off-site teachers and staff. In a breakdown by building, the high school had reported 60 cases, the junior high had 30 cases, Madison Elementary School reported 25 cases, Nightengale Elementary School had 18 cases and Jefferson Elementary School reported 12 cases.
In the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District, Superintendent James Cruikshank said during a Board of Education update that two students tested positive for the coronavirus during the spring break, “but this didn’t impact the rest of our student body.”
He said that as of April 16, 2% of the district’s in-person students were either quarantined or symptomatic, but no adults were in those categories.
Mr. Cruikshank shared data on in-person students and the number who were quarantined or symptomatic dating back to Feb. 1. He said 15% of the in-person students were impacted as of April 2; 1% were impacted as of March 26, March 19 and March 12; 2% were impacted as of March 5; 4.13% were impacted as of Feb. 25; 7.9% were impacted as of Feb. 12; and 13.4% were impacted as of Feb. 1.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 45 COVID-19 cases — 38 on- and off-site students and seven on- and off-site teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.