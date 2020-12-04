COLTON — Colton-Pierrepont Central School District sent students home early Friday after a staff member tested positive.
“We found out this morning that we have a positive staff member,” the district wrote in a Facebook post Friday just after 7:30 a.m. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to send every student home today so we can review and accurately contact trace. We will be busing or sending students home over the next hour. Office staff will be calling parents.”
This is the first known positive case among Colton-Pierrepont staff and students, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker.
