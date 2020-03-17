COLTON — The Town of Colton Town Board has closed all non-essential offices and departments.
Business will be conducted by phone, mail or email. Payments for taxes and water/sewer can be mailed to 94 Main St., Colton NY 13625 or put in the drop box to the right of the front door or pay by credit card at www.townofcolton.com, by phone at 315-262-2810 or email at clerk1@townofcolton.com.
The Highway Department will be on call and only come in for essential services (snow, road clearing, etc.) Phone 315-262-2500.
All events at the Community Center and Pavilion are canceled until further notice.
Code Enforcement will be operated by phone, mail, email or appointment only.
Phone 315-244-7880, codeenf@townofcolton.com, 94 Main St., Colton.
The Assessor’s Office is closed and only accessible by phone, mail or email.
Phone 315-262-2848, robertball79@yahoo.com, 94 Main St., Colton.
All planning and zoning board meetings are canceled until further notice. Please call the code enforcement for any needs.
The BTI program will be still operating until further notice.
The Town Court is closed until further notice. Anyone needing to address the court can do so by phone, mail, email. The public can also use the drop box for mail or to make payments.
Phone 315-262-2380, jcole@nycourts.gov, P.O. Box 475, South Colton.
The monthly Town Board meeting for April 8 has been canceled. Board members will come to approve bills when notified. All other business
