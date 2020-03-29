CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire announced Sunday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County has risen to 13.
The first case was reported Wednesday, and the number has been rising steadily since.
The biggest jump occurred Saturday when five tests were returned positive for a total of 11 cases.
As of Saturday, only two counties in the state — both in the Finger Lakes region — are without positive tests results.
Ms. McGuire reported last week that tests results were being returned faster than at first when it was taking as much as seven days for tests to be processed.
Ms. McGuire also reported the disease has spread throughout the county with positive results in Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and St. Regis Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.