ConnextCare distributes 100% of vaccines at clinics

Pictured from left are: Tricia Peter-Clark, EVP and COO; Suzy Miller, information services manager; and Tracy Wimmer, CFO, who coordinated the flow of patients at the Pulaski vaccination clinic on Jan. 16.

PULASKI — Over the course of the past week, ConnextCare coordinated vaccination clinics across Oswego County to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning Jan. 13, ConnextCare held clinics for the Sandy Creek, APW, Mexico and Pulaski schools to vaccinate district staff members. Efforts continued through the weekend when vaccination clinics were held in the ConnextCare Pulaski and Oswego offices.

ConnextCare was able to administer 100% of its initial 1,600 doses of vaccine received from the state Department of Health.

“I am grateful to the numerous ConnextCare employees who sacrificed family and off hour leisure time to dedicate overtime hours and effort in meeting unrelenting community demand,” Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tricia Peter-Clark said. “ConnextCare looks forward to continuing meeting community needs as future doses are received.”

For the most up-to-date information on future ConnextCare vaccination clinics, visit connextcare.org or visit ConnextCare on Facebook.

