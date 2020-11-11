COPENHAGEN — Due to the number of teachers recently quarantined, middle school students at Copenhagen Central School will begin remote learning Thursday.
The district was notified Tuesday that the school community has three confirmed cases of COVID-19. But the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker reflects no confirmed cases within the school district.
According to a letter from Superintendent Scott N. Connell, Lewis County Public Health, through contact tracing, has identified 11 students and six teachers who have met the criteria for quarantine.
“Those individuals have been contacted,” Mr. Connell wrote. “If you have not been contacted, you will not be required to quarantine.”
With the unavailability of teachers, students in grades 6-8 will learn from home full-time until Friday, Nov. 20.
“During remote instruction, students will follow their regular schedule just as if they were in school,” the letter points out, noting some teachers will teach from home and others from school. “Fortunately, we have prepared for this and expect all students to be actively engaged in all their classes.”
All pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and grades 9-12 students will continue in-person instruction.
