Coronavirus cancellations/changes in operations

Due to recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns the following events have been canceled or hours of operation have been changed:
The Oswego Music Hall has canceled all shows scheduled. Visit the website at oswegomusichall.org for up to date information and any additional cancellations and changes.
The Oswego Players, Inc. have canceled their production of “Dearly Departed” which was scheduled to open March 27. They will be providing refunds or a “rain check”. They plan on rescheduling the show in the near future.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) has announced that the 9th Annual Wing Fest presented by Noveilis has been reschedule and will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, East First Street in Oswego. “For those that already had tickets for the April 4 event date, we will be happy to honor your ticket on May 9. Wing Fest will be the same great event that the community loves and looks forward to each year. And this year we will have even more restaurants serving up their favorite wings. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now you have a little more time so make the best of it and purchase your tickets soon before they’re gone,” said Tory DeCaire, executive director of CAC. “If you have any further questions, please reach out to the CAC Development Office at (315) 592-4452 x 3143 or email: cac@oswegocac.org and we will be happy to assist you.”
The planning committee for the 14th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County has come up with a revised plan for the event that was scheduled for March 29. They have decided to postpone the event, tentatively re-scheduling for Sunday, June 14 same location, same hours. The website (www.stbaldricks.org) and account will remain active throughout, so donations can continue to be processed. Instead of holding on to cash and checks until June, they ask that participants refer to the “How to submit your donations” section of the Shavee Tips page (click on the Resource Lounge to find these links).
The First United Methodist Church of Mexico’s Monday’s Meal program is temporarily suspended until further notice. They apologize for this disruption of service and will notify the public when they can safely resume meals.
The Oswego County Health Department will close all clinics until further notice. For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
In growing concern for the safety and health of the CNY Arts Center family and community and in light of increasing directives from state and local governments, the board of directors announced the Arts Center in Fulton will be closed until schools reopen. All classes and group meetings are cancelled and the office is closed. The production of Children of Eden has been rescheduled for Aug. 7-16. Eden tickets already purchased will be held as a credit at the box office. Contact the Arts Center to choose another performance date to attend or request a refund by contacting us at CNYArtsCenters@gmail.com. At this time, Frozen Jr is still scheduled to run May 1-17. Artists can access daily drawing activities for various ages and skill levels on the CNY Community Arts Center Facebook page. Visit the website for updates and ticket reservations at www.CNYArtsCenter.com and Facebook for the most up-to-date information about activities and ways to stay connected.
All meetings, dinners, activities, rehearsals, and worship services scheduled at the Minetto United Methodist Church are canceled until further notice. Persons needing pastoral services may contact the Rev. Guerschom Saint Ange at 914-602-4128. The church secretary, Michelle Archer, normally works Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. and can be reached at 315-343-3465.
Due to the decision made by the Grand Chapter, the Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 has postponed all activities and meetings. Once they are able to congregate again, the chapter will be very busy catching up on lost time. It’s unfortunate, but at the this time Pancakes with Peter has been postponed. Keep up to date by following them on Facebook and signing up for email communications at pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com
The Phoenix Central School Alumni Banquet has been put on hold at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic. As soon as they have a definite date, they will post the information.
The Oswego County Salvation Army’s Food $en$e program has been suspended for April. The Salvation Army is constantly weighing the importance of continuing to offer this program while being cognizant of the public health concerns. If anyone in need of food please let them know that they are still giving out food pantry boxes Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491.
The Phoenix Food Sense program has been suspended for the month of April. The Food Bank of CNY has canceled the co-op. They hope to be back for the month of May.
The annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser co-sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile, scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at the Elks Club, has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. The event will be rescheduled at a later date. Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the breakfast should keep their tickets which will be honored at the rescheduled event. A highlight of the breakfast is the selection of the winner of a 48” x 60” quilt made and donated by the First United Methodist Quilt Group. Those who have already purchased raffle tickets should keep those as well. The quilt will be raffled during the rescheduled event. Funds raised at the annual pancake breakfast directly support the work of the Friends of the Library and the Oswego Bookmobile to promote literacy in the community.
The roast beef dinner, scheduled for April 18 at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone involved is their primary concern right now. The May dinner is on hold. Watch for more information.
The NIMO retirees luncheon scheduled for May 13 at Vona’s has been canceled in order to keep members safe and healthy. The next luncheon is scheduled for June 10 at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.
Hours of Operation
Tops grocery stores are changing their hours of operation from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in their stores. Stores that typically open later and close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. This also pertains to Tops Fuel sites. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice. Tops Friendly Markets feel the need to address the concerns of the most vulnerable population, seniors 60 years of age and older. Effective Thursday, March 19 and until further notice, Tops will open its doors for this select audience only, allowing them to shop from 6–7:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Rest assured they will not be asking for identification as they trust the community will not abuse this privilege. Tops also has curbside and pickup delivery as an alternate shopping solution. Visit Topsmarkets.com to shop online.
As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 the Oswego Public Library is closed until further notice. All programs and meetings are cancelled.
The Salmon river Arts Center will be closing the gallery and canceling all classes and events at least through the end of March. For updates visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or visit them on Facebook.
The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency is exercising preventative measures and will have intermittent office hours beginning March 17. Walk-in appointments on Tuesdays are suspended until further notice. Appointments are being be made on a case-by-case basis. Appointments will be held remotely via phone for established clients. New appointments can be made via the county website at oswegocounty.com/veterans_services. To reach the Veterans Service Office call 315-591-9100. After hours or if the office is closed, call 315-529-0454 or email veterans@oswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Oswego, Pulaski and Fulton are closed and road tests are suspended until further notice. Traffic Violation Bureaus are adjourned through April 17. All reservations have been canceled. Most transactions can be done online. All licenses, non drivers IDs and registrations with an expiration date of March 1 or later will be extended. Vehicle inspection requirements remain unchanged. The processing of some online transactions and the provision of some services may be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services closed its Oswego County One Stop Career Centers in Fulton, and the Career Center at the Department of Social Services, Mexico effective Tuesday, March 17. The centers will be closed until at least April 15. Stacy Alvord, Commissioner of Social Services, said the Department of Social Services will continue to see walk-ins and people with emergency needs that require a face-to-face meeting. All program services will be available by phone. People should continue to report suspected child abuse or neglect as follows - however if they believe that a child is in immediate danger, they should call 911 or their local police department. The main phone number for the Fulton office is 315-591-9000 and for the Mexico office is 315-963-5000.
The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) has directed all day service providers to temporarily suspend operations of day programs beginning March 17. At Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego County, two Fulton-based nonprofit agencies that support adults with developmental disabilities, these closures include Without Walls Day Habilitation, Seniors Day Habilitation, Group Day Habilitation, and Pre-Vocational Services. The Arc’s Respite and Community Habilitation programs will continue during this closure, as will Oswego Industries’ Community Habilitation program and Production contracts unless otherwise directed by federal, state or local entities. If people have concerns about meeting the immediate support needs of a loved one, reach out at oncall@oswegoind.org and they will work to identify alternative solutions.
CountryMax locations will be adjusting their business hours. They will now be open from 8 a.m-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain 9 a.m.-5 p.m.. Store staffing has also been reduced where possible, but they will remain operational to make sure they can provide this essential animal health service. They are planning on remaining open, although are prepared to react if the manner in which they are open needs to be adjusted further to the rapidly changing situation around us all. If people do not feel well or choose not to visit the stores, remember they have at-home delivery or “buy online, pickup in-store” options available at www.countrymax.com.
The Oswego County Clerk’s office has implemented the following protocols effective until further notice: In-person services will be limited to emergency court document filings and notary services only. Call (315) 349-8613 to schedule an appointment. The public is encouraged to continue to record and file documents via electronic means or by sending documents through the U.S. Postal Service. Many transactions can be accomplished through e-recording, e-filing, or the postal service. Contact the Clerk’s Office for more information. Many of the records maintained by the County Clerk’s office can be searched online at SearchIQS.com. Land records, judgements, liens, and business certificates are available at no charge; there is a minimal fee for printing copies or viewing certain documents. Pistol permit applications can be purchased in two ways: Call (315) 349-8620 with a credit card payment, or Mail a letter requesting a pistol permit application, with a $20 check made out to “Oswego County Clerk,” to Oswego County Clerk, Pistol Permits, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126. Passport and EZ-Pass transactions are suspended until further notice.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is now closed to the public and all scheduled programming is canceled until further notice, effective March 17. The health and safety of visitors, staff, volunteers, and the greater Oswego maritime community is the top priority. The Maritime Museum will provide regular updates on social media, as well as their website. Staff members will be available remotely to assist with research requests, future tour scheduling, donation/membership inquiries, and boat sales by calling 315-342-0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org or through social media at facebook.com/hlwmm and facebook.com/oswegolh.
Oswego Health is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and volunteers. They are carefully following the recommendations of the New York State Department of Health and the CDC. Effective immediately, they are suspending all visitation to Oswego Hospital, Fulton and Central Square Medical Centers, including urgent care and other Oswego Health regional campus sites, except when medically necessary (i.e. visitor is essential to the care of the patient) or for family members or legal representation of patients in imminent end-of-life situation.
Community Bank N.A. have made the proactive decision to close all branch lobbies and operate solely through available drive-thrus. Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily. All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thru. ATMs and secure night depositories are available. Additionally, online, mobile and phone banking options will allow people the convenience of banking from home.
Harbor Lights has been serving Oswego County for 26 years providing substance abuse treatment for the 1 in 13 individuals suffering from substance abuse. This is close to 16,000 individuals. Currently coronavirus has 0 confirmed cases in Oswego County. The chance of an individual dying from substance abuse is significantly higher than dying from coronavirus. Harbor Lights is dedicated to continue providing service during this health crisis. Harbor Lights is taking significant precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus by screening all individuals daily entering the facility and significantly increasing their sanitation procedures. They have also received certification to provide teleconference meeting between professional staff and clients for those who are unable to receive services on site. For further information call 315-963-0777 or visit our web site at harborlightscds.com.
The Oswego County Treasurer’s Office is requesting people to use online resources, mail in documents, and make appointments for in-person services. The treasurer’s office has implemented the following procedures effective Thursday, March 19: Appointments are required for in-person services. Call (315) 349-8393 to schedule an appointment. The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the treasurer’s office. The public is encouraged to continue to utilize the online X-PRESS PAY feature to make payments on the most recent delinquent taxes and or mail in payments via postal mail. Visit the treasurer’s office webpage for the X-PRESS PAY link and other information at www.oswegocounty.com/departments/finance_and_personnel/county_treasurer/index.php. Installment contract payments should be made with a check submitted through postal mail. Certificates of Residence will be accepted only via postal mail. Emails may be sent to: treasurer@oswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County Real Property Tax Service Office at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego is closed beginning Thursday, March 19. The staff is working remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak. The staff may be reached by email at realprop@oswegocounty.com. Additional information about the department is available at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/index.php.
Departments located in the Oswego County Office Complex at 70 Bunner St., Oswego have adopted essential operating service procedures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Until further notice, appointments must be made for in-person services at the Oswego County Health Department, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and Oswego County Office for the Aging. Customers are asked to conduct business by phone or email. Those with appointments may enter the building through the Health Department main entrance or the Youth Bureau entrance. Oswego City-County Youth Bureau: Call 315-349-3452 or email brian.chetney@oswegocounty.com to make an appointment. For information on youth bureau services visit youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/. Office for the Aging: Call 315-349-3484 or email ofa@oswegocounty.com. For more information about OFA services visit ofa/oswegocounty.com Oswego County Health Department: COVID-19 Hotline, call 315-349-3330. For other services email healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3545. Visit the Health Department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/ for additional information.
The Oswego County Probation Department Office at 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, and all out-station reporting sites for the probation department, are closed. The staff is working remotely. In order to reach a specific staff member, call their direct line and leave a message or contact them via email. Email addresses can be found on probation’s webpage at https://www.oswegocounty.com/probation. For general questions, call 315-349-3477 and leave a message. Calls will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member and returned as soon as possible. Restitution and DWI supervision fees continue to be collected. In order to make a payment, do so online using GovPayNet. Instructions can be found on the webpage above. Payments may also be made via the mail and must be in the form of a money order or cashier’s check.
The Oswego County Human Resources Department are asking people to call and request an appointment for in-person services. Retiree health benefit payments must be sent through the mail to their address at: 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126. For those who wish to submit an exam or recruitment application, they may do so through the U.S. Postal Service or via email to humanresources@oswegocounty.com. The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the HR department. To reach the Oswego County Human Resources Department call 315-349-8209 and leave a message or email humanresources@oswegocounty.com. Calls will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member and returned as soon as possible. Check the website at www.oswegocounty.com/humanresources periodically for updated information.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) continues to run essential operations. Appointments for assistance programs such as cash assistance, HEAP, SNAP and Medicaid are being handled over the phone. Be advised that staff are working remotely, so calls from DSS for application or recertification appointments may come from a blocked number as staff are using cell phones to reach out to the public. If expecting a call from DSS, stay by the phone number given to them, so not to miss the call. If people need to reach out to a staff person for any DSS program information or for updates regarding the status of operations, call 315-963-5000. People may also visit the website for DSS contact information at www.oswegocounty.com/dss. The following email addresses will connect people to assistance programs teams:
• temporaryassistance@oswegocounty.com • SNAP@oswegocounty.com • HEAP@oswegocounty.com • childcare@oswegocounty.com • medicaid@oswegocounty.com
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office, located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, is temporarily closed to walk-in visitors in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to comply with state mandates. Leader Barclay also encouraged the public to stay in tune with regular updates by checking Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AssemblymanWillBarclay/ and/or Twitter at https://twitter.com/WillABarclay. To speak to someone in the district office, please call 315-598-5185 and leave a message or email barclaw@nyassembly.gov.
ConnextCare will be consolidating its dental hours at its Fulton and Pulaski locations as it responds to Governor Cuomo’s executive order that dental offices only provide emergency services. Effective immediately, the ConnextCare Fulton dental office at 510 S. Fourth St., Suite 600 will reduce its days of service to Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. The ConnextCare Pulaski dental office at 61 Delano St. will continue its full-time Monday through Friday schedule from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. In general, dental emergencies are potentially life threatening and require immediate treatment to stop ongoing tissue bleeding, and to alleviate severe pain or infection. If people feel they are experiencing a dental emergency, call the ConnextCare Fulton office at (315) 598-4790 or the ConnextCare Pulaski office at (315) 298-6815. For further information visit www.connextcare.org.
NBT Bank announces adjustments to branch access designed to enable continued banking service while maintaining strong protocols for social distancing and cleaning. To help stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and ensure the health and safety of employees and customers, all in-person banking transactions are being conducted through drive-up lanes and walk-up windows. Hours of operation have been adjusted, and some offices have been temporarily consolidated with nearby locations. Customers are encouraged to contact their preferred branch to check current hours or to visit www.nbtbank.com/access for information.
Self-service banking options, including the NBT Bank Mobile app, online banking at www.nbtbank.com and automated telephone banking at 1-800-NBT-BANK (1-800-628-2265, Option 2) are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority,” said President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We are in this together as we look forward to greeting all of our customers in person again, once it is safe for all.” For more information about hours, relief programs and more, visit www.nbtbank.com/coronavirus.
Editor’s Note: For up-to-date information about cancellations and closures in Oswego County due to COVID-19 visit the Oswego County News website at https://www.nny360.com/news/oswegocounty/
