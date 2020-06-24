FORT DRUM — This summer’s Mountainfest Concert & More on Fort Drum is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or FMWR, announced that the annual summertime country music concert will not be held this year to avoid large group gatherings, as specified by state coronavirus guidelines.
Mountainfest was originally scheduled for June, but later postponed until August before Fort Drum FMWR canceled it altogether, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
“It was determined that this event be cancelled for the best interests of the health and welfare of our soldiers, families and the community,” the post stated.
The event typically brings in well-known country bands and offers military equipment displays, demonstrations, children’s games, bounce houses and food and beverage concessions.
