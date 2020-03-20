POTSDAM — New York State of Health has created a Special Enrollment Period for uninsured individuals and their families to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan in response to the Coronavirus. The special enrollment period runs from March 16, 2020 – April 15 with coverage effective April 1. People may enroll in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and Essential Plan anytime throughout the year.
The St. Lawrence County Health Initiative wants to ensure that residents have access to insurance that provides cost-free COVID-19 testing, across all insurance types. SLCHI Navigators are adhering to St. Lawrence County Public Health’s guidance of social distancing and are available by phone to answer questions and in some cases, assist with completing application. over the phone.
Navigators can be contaced at 315-261-4760, ext. 236 or 237; Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. If no answer leave a message and one of our Navigators will return your call promptly.
As always, New York residents can also apply for coverage through NYSOH online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 855-355-5777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.