CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire issued a press release Saturday afternoon stating that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county has jumped to 11.
“As of March 28th 2020, there are 11 positive COVID-19 test results for St. Lawrence County,” Ms. McGuire stated.
The first case in St. Lawrence County was reported Wednesday; three more cases were reported Thursday. The total climbed to six on Friday, and five more were added to the list Saturday.
Each confirmed case results in an extensive interview with the health department and an at-home quarantine with the health department checking with the subjects twice a day.
The interviews are used to start tracking infected person’s movements since the day before symptoms first appeared and contacting anybody they may have come in contact with for more interviews and possible self-quarantines.
According to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a press conference held in Albany on Saturday morning, there are 52,318 confirmed cases in the state.
The health department continues to urge people to stay home except for essentials. Stay six feet away from others. Self-monitor for symptoms. Contact your doctor if you need medical care.
