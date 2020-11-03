GOUVERNEUR — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has issued a COVID-19 warning to people who may have been at Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 164 E. Main St., on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Public Health has recommended that people who attended that Mass should be tested for COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms of the disease.
Testing can be arranged by calling any one of these providers:
St. Lawrence Health System, 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, 315-713-6655
Clifton Fine Hospital, 315-848-8049
Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton, 315-379-8132
