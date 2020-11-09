CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Health Department has issued COVID-19 exposure warnings for riders of St. Lawrence County Transit and customers of Potsdam Ponderosa.
People who were at Ponderosa from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and riders of Route 12: Canton, Norwood, Potsdam, Lawrenceville, Nicholville, Hopkinton, Richville and Gouverneur on Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 28-30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-6, from 4:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and riders of Rout 66: Canton, Morley, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg, Morristown, Brier Hill, Hammond, Edwardsville, Pope Mills, Gouverneur and Richville, on Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-6, from 4:15 to 9 a.m. People in these places at these times have a potential exposure to COVID-19.
These routes will be suspended for 14 days.
People with a risk of exposure should get tested for COVID-19, take their temperature twice a day for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.
To arrange for testing, call St. Lawrence Health System at 315-261-6240; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center at 315-713-6655; Clifton Fine Hospital at 315-848-8049; or Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton at 315-379-8132
