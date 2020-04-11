CANTON — The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County increased by four on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed virus cases to 88.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports that five people remain in the hospital with the virus.
As of Saturday, 33 people had been released from mandatory isolation.
The village of Massena with 14 cases, the village of Potsdam with 13 cases and the city of Ogdensburg with 12 cases continue to have the highest concentrations in the county.
The public health department continues to urge people to leave home only for essential items and to wear a face mask while in public.
