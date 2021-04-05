WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 101 over the weekend across the region.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — report COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its total Monday from over the weekend, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,116. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained once again at 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 39, for a new total of 5,871.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 10 to 161. Hospitalizations also decreased to two patients, down one from Friday.
There are 38 people in precautionary quarantine, and 313 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 45 new novel coronavirus cases over the weekend and 11 more on Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,734. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
There are currently 158 known active cases in the county, an increase of 10 from Friday, and a total of 6,482 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 273,150 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases of COVID on Monday from over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,013. No deaths were reported.
A total of 43 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 11 from Friday — and there is one person in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
A total of 1,941 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 28 since Friday, resulting in 43 known active cases in the county. There are 159 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
