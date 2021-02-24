WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 93 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remains at 187.
Jefferson County added 41 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,385. No deaths were reported for the fourth day in a row.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 25, for a new total of 5,031.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by 14 to 256. Hospitalizations rose to 17 patients, up two from Tuesday.
There are 253 people in precautionary quarantine and 448 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 36 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,975. No deaths were reported.
Eighteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down three since Tuesday.
There are currently 431 known active cases in the county.
A total of 5,464 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 209,233 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health. No updated testing data for Tuesday was provided.
St. Lawrence County has logged 80 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 16 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,760. No deaths were reported.
A total of 85 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of seven from Tuesday — eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 1,649 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of nine since Tuesday, resulting in 85 known active cases in the county.
There are 158 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
