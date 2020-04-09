CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has identified 82 positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those cases, 28 have completed mandatory isolation. There are four people being treated in hospitals. There is a new map of COVID-19 cases by town available here: https://www.stlawco.org.
The map shows a case in Fowler for the first time and Potsdam’s number has increased to 14.
The county urges all residents to follow the recommendations to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others, and stay home unless going out for essential needs.
