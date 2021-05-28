WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in St. Lawrence County as the number of new virus cases in that county and Jefferson County rose by 10 total.
Lewis County did not update its information regarding its COVID-19 cases Friday.
With the death in St. Lawrence County, the three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 214.
Jefferson County added five COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,096. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 14, for a new total of 6,954.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 11 to 49, although hospitalizations increased by two, to six patients.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 161 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported five new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,481. One deaths was reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
There are currently 76 known active cases in the county, a decrease of nine from Thursday, and a total of 7,308 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 328,047 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.