WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Monday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew over the weekend by 104 across the three-county region.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 211.
Jefferson County added 61 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,683. One death was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 2.5%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 77, for a new total of 6,411.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 14 to 181, and hospitalizations decreased by four to five patients.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine and 393 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 24 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,208. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two patients from Friday.
There are currently 109 known active cases in the county, a decrease of two from Friday, and a total of 7,003 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 308,677 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 19 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,189. No deaths were reported.
A total of 64 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of seven from Friday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
A total of 2,095 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 12 since Friday, resulting in 64 known active cases in the county. There are 116 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
