WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported Thursday that another county resident has died from COVID-19 as the number of virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 188.
St. Lawrence County reported 114 new virus cases and, with Thursday’s reported death, has now experienced 111 deaths due to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. Twenty-one people with the virus remain hospitalized within the county.
Jefferson County confirmed 67 new virus cases, with 14 people in the hospital. To date, 90 people have died from the virus in the county.
Lewis County recorded seven new cases, with six people hospitalized. The county has experienced 31 deaths.
