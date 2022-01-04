WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday as the number of new virus cases rose by 677 across the tri-county area.
The death in Lewis County is its 40 death caused by the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
Jefferson County reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 16,064. Hospitalizations rose by two from Monday, to 20. The county has experienced 146 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 250 new cases, for a total of 18,356. There are 18 people hospitalized, up four from Monday. The county has had 159 residents die due to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 77 new positive cases, bringing its total to 4,685. Ten people are in the hospital, one more than Monday.
