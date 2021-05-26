WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as tri-county area’s number of new virus cases rose by 15.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 213.
Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,087. One death was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 26, for a new total of 6,933.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 20 to 61, while hospitalizations remained unchanged at six patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine and 250 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported five new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,470. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
There are currently 89 known active cases in the county, a decrease of five from Tuesday, and a total of 7,285 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 325,895 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,346. No deaths were reported.
A total of 28 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Tuesday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
A total of 2,288 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of seven since Tuesday, resulting in 28 known active cases in the county. There are 76 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.