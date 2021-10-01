WATERTOWN — Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each reported Friday that one of its residents has died from COVID-19-related illness.
For Lewis County, it was the first COVID-19 death reported since June 7.
New confirmed virus cases across the two counties and Jefferson County rose by 149 Friday.
With the death Friday, the total number of St. Lawrence County residents who have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 rose to 120. The county also reported 82 new virus cases, for a total of 10,730. Fifteen people are hospitalized, an increase of two from Thursday.
Lewis County’s reported death brings the county’s total to 32. It also added 16 new virus cases Friday, bringing its total to 2,913. Six people are hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 51 new virus cases Friday, bringing its total to 9,167. There are 15 people in the hospital, a decrease of one from Thursday. The county has experienced 90 deaths.
