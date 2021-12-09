WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of virus deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 137. The death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 149. Lewis County has experienced 38 deaths.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 213 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 111 new cases, bringing its total to 15,862. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of five from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 86 cases, for a total of 14,025. Hospitalizations decreased by two from Wednesday, to 26 patients.
Lewis County added 16 cases, bringing its total to 4,081. Hospitalizations remained unchanged at five patients.
