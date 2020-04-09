ALBANY — The state’s single-day COVID-19 fatalities spiked as total hospitalizations declined for the third day in a row, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.
New York COVID-19 fatalities reached a daily high point for the third consecutive day Wednesday at 799 deaths. The 24-hour death toll hit 779 virus-related deaths Tuesday up from 731 Monday, which reflects a surge from 594 fatalities Saturday and 599 Sunday.
New York had a total of 7,067 virus-related deaths as of press time Thursday — more than twice 9/11’s death toll of 2,753.
“Every day is tough on so many levels,” Cuomo said Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol. “We haven’t lost anyone we could have saved. That is the only solace in these numbers.”
More virus patients are leaving state hospitals than are coming in for the fifth day in a row, Cuomo said, adding it means the state’s social distancing mandates are working. Roughly 98% of the nation is under a form of mandated stay-home order, the governor said.
Hospitalization rates saw a decline to 200 admitted virus patients Wednesday after 656 hospital admissions Monday and 586 Tuesday, following a two-day decline over the weekend. State officials project New York City and downstate hospitals have hit their projected peak of virus hospitalizations.
Daily ICU admissions decreased Wednesday after a fluctuation over the last several days. The state had 250 new COVID-19 patients enter intensive care Saturday, 128 Sunday and 35 on Monday. That figure spiked Tuesday to 302 — roughly last week’s daily ICU admission average — and dipped back to 84 Wednesday.
The state tested 391,549 people revealing 159,937 positive cases of COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon with 18,279 hospitalized, or 11.4%. Of virus patients in the hospital, 4,925 people are intensive care and 4,256 are intubated, according to the governor’s office.
The state will open five downstate testing locations next week following Cuomo’s initiative to boost testing in minority communities after state Department of Health data showed higher rates of infection in communities of color. Three walk-in testing sites will open at the South Bronx, Jamaica and Brownsville health centers, and two mobile testing sites will open at the Brooklyn Sears department store parking lot and Club House at Aqueduct Race Track parking lot in Queens.
The federal government must implement a procedure so states are not competing against each other for supplies in a national emergency, Cuomo said, especially in the case COVID-19 outbreaks reoccur.
“It was crazy,” Cuomo said Thursday of the states’ bidding wars with China and other entities for ventilators and other supplies to combat the pandemic. “That can’t happen again.”
The governor also called on the federal government Thursday to help New York and state governments with additional funding to rebuild the tanking economy caused by the pandemic, but said he is not confident federal lawmakers will provide adequate financial assistance.
Officials have studied various expert models to determine the pandemic’s curve for the past several weeks and low, moderate and high projections of the number of necessary hospital beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and more. Officials also studied death projections for the state and nation.
As of March 31, the White House Coronavirus Task Force estimated 1.5 to 2.2 million Americans would die of COVID-19 without effective social distancing. The best-case scenario, achieved with high compliance of social distancing measures, would be an estimated 100,000 to 240,000 United States deaths because of the virus, according to data from the governor’s office.
As of March 29, Columbia University projected the state needed a high of 136,000 hospital beds at the apex, or peak, of the COVID-19 pandemic. The McKinsey model estimated the state needed between 55,000 to 110,000 beds, depending on social distancing effectiveness. The Gates-funded Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model projected 73,000 necessary hospital beds for New York as of Friday.
The statewide health care system had a capacity of 90,000 beds Thursday, Cuomo said.
“The expert models were all off so far,” the governor said, adding even the most intelligent experts and projection models cannot ensure accurate projections. “I’m not going to guess when the data will say we should change our practices.”
Cuomo reiterated the importance of not letting up on social distancing. The 10-point executive order NY On Pause, which closed schools and all nonessential businesses, was in effect for 19 days Thursday, and the state’s first positive COVID-19 case was 39 days earlier. The World Health Organization marked Thursday as 100 days since China reported its first case of the virus.
“We couldn’t handle the worst-case scenarios,” Cuomo said. “It is essential we keep the curve flattened...We are flattening the curve by what we are doing. We’re flattening the curve so far. That’s the big ‘if’ in the equation.”
The state is working to develop rapid COVID-19 tests, which deliver results within 15 minutes. The state Department of Health approved an antibody test, which is waiting on federal approval, that tests for the presence of antibodies to show a person was previously infected, recovered and is no longer contagious. The availability of rapid and antibody COVID-19 tests will allow the state and nation to slowly restart the economy, Cuomo said.
“How do you know who can go back to work? You test them,” he added.
The governor urged people to remember the historic 1918 Spanish flu pandemic came in three waves, and to stay vigilant about social distancing as this is the first outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“We must stay prepared,” Cuomo said. “Everyone is assuming once we get through this, we’re done. This virus can mutate and change and come back. Even if we get through this battle, we have to stay prepared for what will come down the road.”
The state continues to revamp its unemployment insurance processing as a record number of New Yorkers apply for benefits. The state had 13,000 people file for unemployment in one day at the peak of the 2008 Great Recession. More than six times that amount of people filed for unemployment benefits in a single day earlier this week, according to the governor’s office.
A new form to submit for unemployment benefits was expected to be live on the Department of Labor’s website at 7 p.m. Thursday. The form features fewer questions. New Yorkers who filed partial claims under the old system do not have to call the state hotline to complete an application. The DOL call center will contact New Yorkers about their application within 72 hours, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Thursday.
