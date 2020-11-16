Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.