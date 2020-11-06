HANNAWA FALLS — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for people who were at Jake’s on the Water from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Public Health recommends that people who were there get tested for COVID-19.
In addition they should check their temperature twice a day for 14 days and call a healthcare provider for guidance if they develop symptoms including: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing can be arrange by calling one of the following: St. Lawrence Health System at 315-261-6240; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center at 315-713-6655; Clifton Fine Hospital at 315-848-8049; or Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton at 315-379-8132.
