OSWEGO — Oswego City School District was recently notified of COVID-19 exposures by the Oswego County Health Department.
The first incident involved a non-staff member who visited the Oswego Middle School Nov. 6 who tested positive for COVID-19. The department of health completed contact tracing and concluded that the school could continue to operate as normal.
A transportation employee also tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8. The department of health completed contact tracing and concluded that the transportation department could continue to operate as normal.
An Oswego High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8. The department of health conducted contact tracing and determined that the school was clear to continue to operate as normal.
The district is unable to provide more information on these matters due to confidentiality.
“The district will continue to be vigilant with ensuring our safety precautions,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III, Ed.D.
The district requests that all students and staff continue with maintaining safety precautions, including maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
