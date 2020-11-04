POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has issued a COVID-19 exposure warning for people who may have been at The Barking Dog Saloon, 495 W. Parishville Road, between 3 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 25.
The county Public Health Department recommends that people at those business at those times should get tested for COVID-19. In addition, people at risk of exposure should take their temperature twice per day for 14 days and should self-monitor for symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Tests can be arranged by contacting one of the following healthcare providers: St. Lawrence Health System at 315-261-6240; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center at 315-713-6655; Clifton Fine Hospital at 315-848-8049; or Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton at 315-379-8132.
