MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department issued a COVID-19 exposure warning Wednesday for those who visited three businesses in the village Saturday, Aug. 22.
The locations and times include:
— Angel Nails, 287 Leslie Road, Massena, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
— JC Penney at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall, 6100 Mall Road, Massena, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
— Maurices at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall, 6100 Mall Road, Massena, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
If you believe you were present at any of these locations on Aug. 22, it’s recommended that you be tested for COVID-19, a release from the health department said.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
If you have questions, please call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
