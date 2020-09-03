cdc spore

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope.

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a potential COVID-19 exposure warning on Thursday after two employees at the D’Spot Barbershop, 1063 Arsenal St., tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from public health service, the location is being made public because an investigation has shown there’s a possibility of exposure to members of the public.

If members of the public received haircuts at the barbershop on the dates listed below, they are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date they visited the barbershop. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.

The dates of possible exposure are as follows:

— Thursday, Aug. 27, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 28, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 29, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

— Tuesday, Sept. 1, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

— Wednesday, Sept. 2, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

