OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District was recently notified by the Oswego County Health Department that two individuals, a staff member and a student at Fitzhugh Elementary School, have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to confidentiality concerns, the district is unable to provide more information on this matter.
According to OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III, Fitzhugh Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday while the Health Department completes all contact tracing and the district completes deep cleaning in the school. Should there be a need to extend this closure, the district will notify parents as soon as possible.
“Parents and guardians should know that while the school is closed, all students will be receiving their daily instruction remotely on both days,” Calvin said.
The district continues to request that parents and guardians continue to be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
